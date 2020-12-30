Midland, Ashton Medical Lodge residents and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Residents and staff at both facilities who have chosen to become immunized will begin receiving the virus as early as the second week of January.

MIDLAND, Texas — Officials with Ashton Medical Lodge and Midland Medical Lodge announced residents and staff members will begin receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in January.

This is all part of Phase 1B of the plan to vaccinate Texans. This phase includes high-risk people like residents of long-term care facilities and those taking care of them and those 65 and older.

According to a press release, the residents and staff of both facilities will begin the vaccination process in the second week of January.

This effort is made possible through the Pharmacy Partnership for Longterm Care Program, coordinated by the Texas DSHS.

To administer the vaccine, the CDC partnered with CVS and Walgreens. Both locations will visit the lodges three times over the course of two months to administer the vaccine to those in both locations who have chosen to receive it.

“This has been a trying time for long term care facilities across the country whose staff care for the most at-risk popular,” Administrator at Ashton Medical Lodge Jordan Moeller said in a press release.

Both Midland and Ashton Medical Lodge saw significant breakouts of COVID-19 earlier in 2020, with multiple residents dying due to complications from the virus.