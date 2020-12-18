Medical Center Hospital to receive 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in first shipment

At this time, hospital staff are unsure when it will arrive but it could be as early as Monday.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital has confirmed it will be receiving a shipment of 2,500 doses of the vaccine.

The hospital officials say they requested 2,500 doses but were not sure they would receive the entire amount until Thursday evening.

As of Friday morning, hospital staff is unsure exactly when they will receive the first shipment, but say it could be as early as Monday.

The first shipment should cover the entirety of hospital staff said MCH Director of Public Relations Trevor Tankersley.

Midland Memorial Hospital received its first shipment of 1950 doses on Thursday and immediately began vaccinating health care workers in the hospital.