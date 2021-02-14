Medical Center Health System working to contact Monday appointments for booster shots

The clinics will be open, but are emphasizing safety during these weather conditions.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System is letting the public know that the clinics for the COVID-19 booster shots will remain open on February 15.

While the hospital says it will keep the appointments if the public wishes, they will be calling people through Sunday evening to ask if they would like to reschedule any Monday appointments or keep it.

Officials are emphasizing safety during this winter weather, but says they will honor the appointments that people have made if they wish to keep them.

They also say they have made arrangements for the employees to stay safe and for people to assist patients to and from their car during the weather.

MCH staff says they could have as many as 800 appointments currently scheduled. Staff are currently calling from a variety of numbers so if you have an appointment scheduled be on the lookout for an unknown number calling your phone.

If you would like to reschedule your appointment, the hospital asks you not to call the number to get a booster shot but instead wait for the hospital to call you.

A decision for Tuesday's appointments will be made on Monday.

Additionally, because the weather has delayed the shipment of vaccines, the Wednesday vaccination clinic at Ratliff will be canceled. The clinic will resume on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Next week the clinic is scheduled to be on Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.