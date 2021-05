The event will be at the Coleman Clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Healthcare Services will hold a vaccine clinic on Saturday May 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Coleman Clinic.

The event will be located at 801 East Florida Avenue and will only be open for vaccine shots.

MCHS decided to hold an extra day to vaccinate people since they received a good amount of vaccines and have the personnel to hold a clinic.