Vaccine Hub at Ratliff Stadium to begin vaccinating those in Phase 1C

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital has announced it will now be accepting people within Texas' 1C group for vaccination.

Included in this group are people considered essential workers, including but not limited to food service, public safety, transportation and logistics and communication.

Also accepted are those 65-74 who are not a part of long-term health care facilities or do not have serious health problems as covered by 1B.

Those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at greater risk for serious, life-threatening complication from COVID-19 are also eligible as well.

A spokesperson for MCH says the state is allowing each vaccination hub to choose when to expand their vaccination efforts.

Additionally, MCH has announced the next dates for its vaccination clinic will be Feb. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Feb. 21 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.