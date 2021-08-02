MCH releases booster shot information for those vaccinated at Ratliff

No walk-ins will be accepted to get your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ODESSA, Texas — If you're already received the first shot of your COVID-19 vaccine at Ratliff Stadium, you're probably curious when and where you will be able to get your second shot.

Medical Center Health System has released booster shot information for those awaiting the second shot.

These shots will be available starting on February 15. Anyone who received their first shot at Ratliff can set up an appointment for the second dose.

If you would like to return to Ratliff you can call 432-640-2747.

You can also receive your second dose from the Urgent Care locations at 6030 W. University Blvd. or 3001 JBS Pkwy. You must call and set up an appointment.

These locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Those who received their first shot should have received a vaccination card that displays a five-day date range on it. No second doses will be administered earlier than the first date listed on their card.

MCH says if you cannot make an appointment that fits within the date range you can still make an appointment for afterward.

No walk-ins will be accepted at Ratliff or the Urgent Care clinics.

Officials are also asking for people to show up for their boosters shots only a short period of time before the appointment to reduce crowds and keep the process efficient.