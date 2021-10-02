MCH holding Ratliff vaccinations through 6 p.m. Wednesday

The hub will be closed the rest of the week due to the cold weather.

ODESSA, Texas — If you are hoping to get the first dose of the COVID-19 in Odessa, Wednesday is your best bet.

Medical Center Health System announced it will be keeping the vaccine hub open for an extra three hours, closing at 6 p.m. instead of at 3 p.m.

The reason for this is because the clinic will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to the cold weather.

Since Wednesday will be the only day they will be open, MCH is hoping to squeeze in more vaccines.