MCH creates a pre-registration link for the COVID-19 vaccine

ODESSA, Texas — The Medical Center Health System in Odessa has created a direct link for pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine.

This link provides community members with easy access to register and receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

You can also register at mchodessa.com or mchodessa.com/coronavirus.

There is also a MCH hotline for those who do not have internet. You can call 432-640-2220. You can call anytime Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“We are excited to be able to roll out these vaccinations to the community,” says Russell Tippin, CEO and President, Medical Center Health System. “We are asking for patience as we initially roll out this mass vaccine plan. We have been working for months with several entities, including the Odessa Incident Command, on developing an efficient rollout plan, but know we will inevitably face challenges along the way. Our goal is to get these out as quickly and smoothly as possible.”

This pre-registration link is meant to speed up the process when it comes your time to receive the vaccine. This is not for setting up a specific date and time to get the vaccine.

Phase 1B will have first priority, however, the pre-registration is open to everyone.

The link to MCH's registration page can be found by clicking or tapping here.