MCH says vaccines have arrived, will begin vaccinating people at Ratliff on Jan. 24

ODESSA, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from an earlier story about the mass vaccination hub at Ratliff Stadium.)

Medical Center Health System has confirmed that its first shipment of 3,900 vaccine doses has arrived on January 21.

This will allow the mass vaccination hub set up at Ratliff Stadium to begin on Sunday.

MCH says the hub will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Friday, though the latter part is subject to cancellation if they run out of doses.

Russel Meyers, CEO of MCH, says this will be something like the county has never seen before.

Eight stations will be available and people from multiple organizations, like OFR and ECISD, will be helping out during the hub.

Officials also asked for the community's patience as they figure out this unique event.

Anyone in the area that falls into the Phase 1A or 1B category is eligible to sign up for the vaccine, even if they do not live in Odessa.

If you have not already pre-registered for the vaccine, you can click or tap here.

Anyone who visits the hub is asked to bring a form of identification, regardless of whether you have preregistered or not.