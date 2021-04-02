Marfa and Fort Davis to receive Pfizer Vaccines at the start of next week

Alpine and Presidio already received hundreds of vaccines from Midland Memorial Hospital this past weekend.

MARFA, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital will be sending workers and vaccines to both Marfa and Fort Davis at the start of next week.

According to the Big Bend Sentinel, MMH already gave hundreds of vaccines to Alpine and Presidio this past weekend.

These vaccines and workers will be used for one-day events that each city will hold for its senior citizens.

“What used to be 4,875 doses has now been recognized as closer to 5,800, because the Pfizer vaccine is supposed to have five doses per vial and actually has six, so we’re getting a good bit more supply than what the state is actually allocating to us, and that puts us in a position to share with others," says MMH CEO Russell Meyers.

Fort Davis will be where the first event will be held at the Station on 200 Court Ave. It will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and vaccines will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. There are expected to be 400 total doses.

The next day, Marfa will hold their vaccine event at the AmVet/USO/Visitor's Center building at 302 South Highland Ave. 500 doses will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as well.

In Marfa, patients must schedule an appointment and bring photo ID to receive their vaccine shot. Registration is available to tri-county residents.

These events in both Fort Davis and Marfa will focus on 1B patients. According to the Big Bend Sentinel, this includes people who are over the age of 65 or people with at least one chronic medical condition 16 years or older. The medical condition must put this patient at an increased risk for severe illness.