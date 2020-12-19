Local dry ice companies preparing for demand as Pfizer vaccines ship out in Texas

"Now there just seems to be all this discussion about dry ice and so it's nice that the product is recognized as an important product," Buddy Collen said.

Dry ice manufacturers and distributors are preparing for the important role they will play in the next few months.

"We think that it's very calm right now, but there could be a storm," Buddy Collen, western U.S. general manager of Reliant dry ice said.

Their product will be key to making sure the COVID-19 vaccine is stored properly.

"Nobody's given us the 2-minute warning that hey, get ready, we're going to be needing. So that has not occurred yet, but when it does then we'll be ready," Collen said.

They say Pfizer's been working directly with specific dry ice companies to make sure there's enough supply to last until the shipment arrives at its final destination.

But once there, hospitals will need to maintain the vaccine at almost -100 degrees.

"Where we see ourselves being involved is in rural areas where there's emergency efforts, where they need to keep that vaccine cold and so we've talked to a lot of health departments, lots of hospital systems," Collen said.

Making sure this demand is met is already a team effort.

Local business Reliant Dry Ice said all their employees, from management to sales drivers, are stepping up to the plate.

In addition to ramping up production, Reliant is also limiting some daily orders.

"During this period of time we will probably pull back a little bit with that to make sure we have volume available for the COVID endeavor, so it's a moral obligation," Collen said.

Reliant said they're just honored to be apart of the process.