DSHS interactive map shows where to get COVID-19 vaccine

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of State Health Services has provided an interactive map of where the COVID-19 vaccine has been distributed across the state.

The map shows every location that has received at least one shipment of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

As of December 30, four locations in Midland and seven in Odessa are listed as having the vaccine. Five of those are HEB pharmacies.

The map does appear to be somewhat behind, as the Midland Health Department says they have received a shipment as of Tuesday but the department has not been added to the map yet.

Several other locations across the Permian Basin, including Monahans Pharmacy and Pecos County Memorial Hospital, also have at least a few doses of the vaccine according to the map.

The interactive map also shows what kinds of locations have the vaccine, breaking them down as hospitals, community clinics, pharmacies and more.

While the vaccine distribution is still only in Phase 1B, the map is intended to be a good resource to track vaccine distribution and to let the public know where they can get the vaccine.

If you are in one of the groups eligible to receive the vaccine, you can reach out to the pharmacies and clinics to find out how to sign up.

Not all locations are open to the public or vaccinating all groups, so anyone seeking the vaccine should call the location first to find out their hours and confirm that they are eligible to be vaccinated by that location.

Additionally, the map says that the vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status.