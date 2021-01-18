How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Midland-Odessa

People in Phase 1A and 1B are currently being prioritized by both locations.

TEXAS, USA — If you are looking for the COVID-19 vaccine in Midland and Odessa, there are a few ways you can register.

In Midland, the Health Department currently has a link for people to sign up for the vaccine and will notify people when the a new shipment of vaccines arrive.

At this time, Midland is focusing on those in phases 1A and 1B for distribution.

Odessa does not have a full link to register but Medical Center Health System has set up a pre-registration link to make it easier for those attending the Ratliff drive-up vaccination site.

This link will not notify you of when the vaccines are ready or guarantee an appointment. However, when receiving the vaccine at Ratliff it will make the process much quicker.

Odessa is currently prioritizing those in phases 1A and 1B as well, but hopes to open up to a wider distribution plan soon, including to those not in Ector County.