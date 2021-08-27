x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vaccine

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine locally

Here is a list of local vaccine spots, as well as a link to a website that allows you to search nationally.

TEXAS, USA — If you are looking for the COVID-19 vaccine, it can be difficult to search around for where to find the shot locally. This is why we've compiled a list of locations in the Permian Basin currently offering the vaccine. We will actively update this list as we find more clinics.

No Appointment Necessary

  • MCH Urgent Care- 3001 JBS Parkway
  • MCH Urgent Care West- 6030 W. University Blvd
  • MCH Urgent Care (42nd Street)- 1940 East 42nd Street

    - MCH Walk-in Times: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. 

                                        Saturday-Sunday, 10:00 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. 

  • Odessa Regional Medical Center- 520 East 6th Street
  • F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center (Formerly West Campus) - August 27 & September 10, from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
  • Midland College Library - August 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. & 2-4 p.m.
  • Midland YMCA - September 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Second doses of Pfizer vaccine only) (Pre-registration encouraged, call 432-682-2551)
  • Midland YMCA - September 13, from 4-6 p.m. (Second doses of Pfizer vaccine only) (Pre-registration encouraged, call 432-682-2551)
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center - September 25, 9:30-11 a.m.

By Appointment Only

  • All Walgreens Pharmacy stores
  • All CVS Pharmacy stores
  • F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center (Formerly West Campus) - Mass vaccination site every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-5 p.m. beginning September 14. For more information on making an appointment, click here.

If you are looking for the vaccine outside of West Texas, you can access a map that shows locations nationally here.

Related Articles