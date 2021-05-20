FDA's authorization of longer storage time for COVID vaccine is good news for Ector County Health Department

The department says it will now be able to store vaccines for longer and get them out to the community faster.

ODESSA, Texas — The FDA has now authorized a longer time for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to be stored.

A thawed vial can now be stored in the refrigerator for one month before it should be thrown out.

This is great news for the Ector County Health Department, who says this will now allow them to hold vaccines in the freezer for up to two weeks now and help with getting them out to the public.

The department couldn't accommodate an ultra cooler to keep the vaccines at the required temperature. Its regular freezers could only stay at the required temperatures for five days at a time.

Because of this the department was getting around 100 doses from Medical Center Hospital each week.

The health department anticipates they will be holding two back to school clinics for ECISD in June and July, though specific dates have not been set at this time.