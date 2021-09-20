Doctor reacts to Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine study on children

"I did see the early data and it looks like its very promising with regards to safety results and efficacy results which means preventing the disease"

More vaccines for more age groups-on Monday Pfizer and BioNTech said the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5-11, according to a study.

"I did see the early data and it looks like its very promising in regards to safety results and efficacy results which means preventing the disease," said Dr. Rohith Saravanan of Odessa Regional Medical Center

Even though Pfizer said the vaccine was safe and effective, it still a ways from being officially approved.

"The safety profile required for approval for medications or vaccines is higher than that of an adult, because of that safety profile is why we see this delayed approval of children, the amount of data that needs to be collected is much more rigorously looked at," said Dr. Saravanan.

The vaccine for that age group must be approved by the FDA and then recommended by the CDC.

It's also a possibility that not everyone within the age range will receive the approval.

"We don't know for sure if it will get approved for every age group, that was submitted or just for certain age groups," said Dr. Saravanan

Although children have seen less severe symptoms than older populations, vaccines will give them an extra layer of protection.

"With children we want to say even one is too many and we don't want to see any of our kids get sick, so that is all the more important why we need to get them vaccinated once this is approved," said Saravanan.

If and when the FDA approves the vaccine and the CDC recommends it for children, it will be available immediately