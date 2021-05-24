The COVID-19 vaccine's impact on summer 2021

People ages 12 and up are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and young teens in Texas are initially lining up for the shot.

MIDLAND, Texas — A lot of young Texans are taking advantage of their ability to get the COVID-19 vaccine now. All this being done in an effort to get back the year that was lost to the pandemic.

Even the camps that host kids younger than 12 are working to return to normal.

It's the great summer move in 2021, that is, a move to normalcy. The COVID-19 vaccine is a giant step towards that now that people 12 and up can get vaccinated.

"As soon as something becomes available for your age group, it makes sense for you to go and to get vaccinated," Dr. Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center, said. "So this 12 to 15 age group that now has been newly added on, there will be that initial rush that you see and then it will slowly start to come back down. That does not surprise me."

Summer camp and other activities, along with travel, are proving to be some of the main drivers for vaccines among this group of teens.

"Those between the ages of 12 and 15, we haven’t seen a whole lot of sick kids between the ages 12 and 15, but the reason to get them vaccinated is so they don’t spread it to someone else that lives at home with them or their grandma and grandpa that they are going to visit over the summer," Dr. Saravanan said.

Vaccine or no vaccine, day camps at Midland College are ready to welcome kids back safely.

"Providing something for the community like these kids, they need that," Jaclynn Torres, Midland College director of marketing and communications, said. "It was a really hard year last year mentally for adults, let alone kids, that are missing out on these social activities."

Kids' College at Midland College is working in other ways to keep kids safe while making up for that lost year.