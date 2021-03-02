Good news: COVID-19 positivity rate going down in the Basin

When the virus was peaking in Midland and Odessa, the health departments were seeing around 80 positive cases a day. Lately, it is down to about 8-15 cases a day.

MIDLAND, Texas — We are coming up on a year since COVID-19 first hit our community, and while it has been a long 11 months there is some good news.

For the first time since this pandemic began, local health officials are becoming more confident that COVID-19 positivity rates are dropping.

During the virus' peak in West Texas, Midland and Odessa's health departments were seeing around 80 or so positive cases a day. Lately, that number is down about 8 to 15 cases a day.

Now it is just a matter of keeping that downward trend going.

“Test volume, test demand, and the percent positive have been down now for a couple of weeks in a row," Russell Meyers, Midland Health CEO said.

Medical Center Hospital CEO Russell Tippin worries in a downward trend, people will get complacent.

"People tend to get relaxed and they think it's okay to gather in groups for the Super Bowl, to not wash their hands, to not get the vaccine," Tippin said. "We have to be careful with our message here, the message is keep up the good work."

About 24,000 people have been vaccinated in the Basin so far.

While that’s good news, Governor Greg Abbott cautions Texans to remain realistic.

In his State of the State address Monday, Abbott made it clear the fight against COVID is far from over:

“I think that this legislative session, obviously the priority needs to be helping Texas recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Tragically, more than 36,000 Texans have lost their lives. We have a high incidence of COVID-19 spread throughout the state, and too few Texans are able to get vaccinations right now.”

Right now, Midland and Odessa Hubs are each vaccinating about 1,000 people a day.

The hubs are ready to distribute to those outside of phase 1A and 1B criteria.

But that is if the state gives them the green light and keeps sending mass amounts of the vaccine each week.

Midland and Odessa are still working to vaccinate those in Phase 1B.

“We have to amp up our vaccination ability so that more Texans are protected and importantly, we’ve got to get into the harder to reach communities," Abbott said.

Midland and Odessa hospitals say the more vaccines they get from the state, the more they can allocate to small communities like Howard, Martin, Brewster, Presidio and Marfa.