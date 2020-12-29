City of Odessa releases vaccination plan in accordance with Texas' priority list

Health care workers, long-term care residents, emergency services and more are among those eligible to receive the vaccine first.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa has released its plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine according to the state's tiered priority list.

The Incident Command Team and Medical Center Hospital are working together to get those in the first few tiers registered to take the vaccine.

The first group in Tier 1 who can register include hospital workers who are in direct contact with COVID-positive or high risk patients, direct care providers at nursing homes and assisted living facilities as well as EMS providers who engage in 911 emergency services

Home health care workers who are in direct contact with vulnerable and high risk patients and residents of long-term care facilities are also included in this list.

The second group in Tier 1 includes staff in outpatient care settings who interact with symptomatic patients, like physicians, nurses and custodial staff or clinical staff working in diagnostic, laboratory or rehabilitation settings.

Additionally, those who provide non-911 transport for routine care, direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities, school nurses and community pharmacy staff who provide direct services to clients are also included.

Public health and emergency response workers who help administer vaccinations or testing to individuals are also included in this tier, as well as morticians and medical examiners who may come into contact with decedents with COVID-19 are also eligible.

If you fit into one of the above categories and would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, you are asked to email odessavaccine@odessa-tx.gov.