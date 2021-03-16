City of Andrews to hold drive-thru vaccine clinics at the fire station

The city will providing chances to receive the first dose on March 20 and the Second dose of March 17 and 18 at the fire station from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

ANDREWS, Texas — The City of Andrews will be offering opportunities throughout the week to receive either the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On March 17 and 18, residents can receive the second dose of the vaccine at the fire station from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. People who received the first dose on February 24 and 25 at the fire station can come for the second dose with their vaccination card.

Residents who haven't received their first dose can get the Moderna vaccine all week at the Health Department by calling 524-1434 to set up an appointment. Also, you can go to the Fire Station on March 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to get the Pfizer vaccine. You must be ages 16 and up.