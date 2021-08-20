Big Spring ISD holding vaccine clinic

COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots will be available for students who wish to get them.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring ISD will be partnering with Walmart pharmacy to host a vaccine clinic.

Vaccines will be available for those who choose to get them from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 23. at the high school library.

Any student who is under the age of 18 will need a parent present to sign a release form for them to get any vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots will be available. Anyone getting the flu shot should also bring their insurance card.

Anyone with questions about the clinic can contact nurse Marti Aleman or the district's central administration office.