You can call the health department to schedule your vaccination appointment.

ANDREWS, Texas — The Andrews County Health Department has released its vaccination schedule for the week of March 22.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The health department is located at 208 NW 2nd Street.