Andrews Co. health department receives 200 vaccines

Citizens can sign up online now or call the Health Department starting Monday.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — The Andrews County Health Department will be receiving 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on the week of March 1.

These first doses of the vaccine will be available to those in Phase 1a or 1b wishing to get vaccinated.

If you are in Andrews and would like to receive the vaccine, you can click or tap here. The health department will begin making appointments on Monday.

For those who don't want to sign up online, you can also call the Health Department starting Monday at 8 a.m.