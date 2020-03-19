ODESSA, Texas — UTPB informed staff and students in an email Thursday telling people that a Small Business Development Center staff member has been diagnosed with the disease.

UTPB says the staff member has not been at work since March 13 and was only on the CEED campus to their knowledge.

There are less than 10 employees who work in the CEED building according to the university.

"State health officials have been in contact with this staff member. They are contacting people who need to take next steps including self-isolation. It is increasingly important that if you have any signs of illness including a fever, sore throat, cough, fatigue, or difficulty breathing you should stay home and self-isolate, " said UTPB in its President's Update letter.

The press release confirmed that the man is from Crane. At this time it is unclear if this is an additional case to the Crane County one or the same case.

This is developing story, check back for updates.

