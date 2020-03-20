ODESSA, Texas — Moving out wasn’t supposed to happen until May, but Coronavirus concerns prompted UT Permian Basin to cut campus living short this semester.

All classes will be online following their extended spring break.

“We know this is really hard for our students and for students all across the country. This is not what they expected or planned and so a lot of them are coming to terms with how do I make this work," said Tatum Hubbard, UTPB Chief of Staff.

The university is now taking unprecedented measures to keep their falcon family safe.

"We’re going to offer help for students as they’re transitioning to online and we realize some of our students, this will be their first online experience, so technology might be a challenge. We’re going to work with them every step of the way," Hubbard said.

They’re also offering reimbursement or credit for unused portions of dining plans and campus housing for all the students and families who have already paid.

But even with precautions taken, some students like Leonardo are feeling so unsure at this time.

"(I'm feeling) uncertainty of the future since I was graduating this semester and as international after I graduate, I receive a work visa of one year and right now after this whole thing started and the process of employment’s cutting off. So I don’t know what is going to happen with my work visa as well," International UTPB student Leonardo Marcondes said.

"We will welcome with open arms students back to campus just as soon as it is safe," Hubbard said.

Now it's just a matter of when.

