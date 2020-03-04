ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is rolling out some changes to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spring 2020 deadline to drop courses has now been extended to April 10.

If a student chooses to drop a course, they will be considered "non-academic" and will not count towards their limit of six dropped courses. The student will receive a grade of "W" for courses dropped.

Additionally, there will be two options for grading that students can utilize.

Students can choose to continue with the traditional grade format and receive a letter grade or they can take the Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory grade option.

The S/U option must earn a minimum of what would be considered a C- to receive a satisfactory grade.

A student achieving the satisfactory grade for a class will receive the course credit but the grade will not be added into the student's grade point average.

Similarly, while a student receiving an unsatisfactory grade will not receive the credit, the grade will not reflect on their GPA.

Students must finalize their decision by May 22 if they choose the S/U options. They will need to inform the Registrar's Office, the Office of Student Success and their faculty member via a link that will be made available.

Additionally, UTPB says students should contact their professor or academic advisor to discuss the impact a S/U grade might have on their academic success.

An S grade may not necessarily meet program requirements or future course prerequisites.

Students who are unsatisfied with any of their final grades can file a grade appeal as per the university's policy.

For more information on the university and what they are doing to help students you can visit the UTPB website.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

UTPB partnership creates much-needed equipment for hospitals

Visit UTPB completely online with First-Ever Virtual Falcon Day

UTPB provides resources to students moving off campus because of the Coronavirus