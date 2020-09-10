United Supermarkets to offer at-home COVID-19 tests

United Supermarkets will soon be offering at-home COVID-19 tests.
Beginning October 12, tests will become available at United Supermarkets and Market Street locations across Texas.
In order to receive a test, you'll need to fill out a medical questionnaire.
Once approved, you can pick up the test kit, or have it sent to your home.
After sending the test to a lab, you should get results within 72 hours.
It's important to note, you will need to pay for this test out of pocket - United Family Pharmacies can't bill insurance directly.
You can, however, submit receipts to your insurance company and in most cases will receive reimbursement.