United Supermarkets to offer at-home COVID-19 tests

United Supermarkets will soon be offering at-home COVID-19 tests.

Beginning October 12, tests will become available at United Supermarkets and Market Street locations across Texas.

In order to receive a test, you'll need to fill out a medical questionnaire.

Once approved, you can pick up the test kit, or have it sent to your home.

After sending the test to a lab, you should get results within 72 hours.

It's important to note, you will need to pay for this test out of pocket - United Family Pharmacies can't bill insurance directly.