Type O blood could provide protection against COVID-19

A study from the New England Journal of Medicine found that people with Type O blood were 35% less likely to have a severe COVID-19 case.

MIDLAND, Texas — New research is showing blood type may impact the risks that COVID-19 patients face.

Out of the 4 main blood types, doctors believe that people with type O blood could fare better in the fight against COVID-19.

As we've learned in recent months, COVID-19 does not discriminate.

However, new research published in the New England Journal of Medicine states that people with Type O blood were 35% less likely to have a severe case that could require oxygen or a ventilator.

Midland Memorial Hospital CEO Russell Meyers suggested that there should be more research done before he can support the claim.

"Type O is perhaps a little more resistant, otherwise there's not much to go on there," said Meyers.

The study also pointed out that, regardless of your blood type, nobody is guaranteed protection, other factors like age and underlying health conditions are more important.

The genetic testing company, "23 and Me", also released data showing that O blood type appears to protect people from the virus more than other types.