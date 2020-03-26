MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midland officials have reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Midland County.

The fifth case is a woman in her 20s tested by Midland Health. She has been an inpatient at the hospital since March 20.

Midland County says she has recovered and is anticipated to be released Thursday. They also believe her case is travel-related.

The sixth case is a man in his 30s tested by Midland Health. He was not in serious enough condition to be admitted to the hospital.

At this time the health department does not know the source of the man's exposure to the illness.

These cases join the growing number of cases in the Basin, including one in Gaines County, one in Martin and another in Reeves.

Ector County does not have any confirmed cases at this time, though they are waiting for several results to come back. You can see testing results here.

