MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, both of which are connected to Midland Medical Lodge.

This brings the total in the county to 84.

The 83rd case is a female in her 50s who is an employee at Midland Medical Lodge. Her last day of work was May 1.

Source of exposure was contact to a known case. She is self-isolating at home.

The 84th case is a male in his 70s and is a resident at Midland Medical Lodge.

He is currently an inpatient at Midland Memorial Hospital, and the source of exposure is also to a known case.

