ODESSA, Texas — Two more Medical Center Health System employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first is a receptionist at the Family Health Clinic on West University. The employee began showing symptoms on June 11, which was also the last day they were at work.

The second employee is a nurse who does not work on our COVID-19 floors. They started showing symptoms on June 13 and tested positive on June 15. Their last day at work was June 11.

Both employees wore masks while at work. The receptionist also worked behind a plexiglass shield.

Both positive cases are believed to have been community-acquired. All patients and employees who had close contact with the employees during the days leading up to their positive tests are being notified.

RELATED: Fifth Medical Center Health System employee tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: MCH nurse, Kourtney Pierce leads her team through COVID-19