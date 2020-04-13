ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is now accepting donations of personal protective equipment and prepackaged food to help keep staff safe and healthy.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, you can visit the TTUHSC campus in Odessa. Donations will be accepted at the Texas Tech Physicians Clinic on the south side entrance.

TTUHSC is looking for the following PPE items:

Exam gloves in all sizes

Isolation gowns

Bleach and alcohol wipes

Eye shields

Face shields

Isolations masks

N95 masks

Homemade face masks (must be separated for cleaning but can be accepted)

The center is also accepting prepackaged snacks, juice boxes, stress balls, Sharpies and more.

TTUHSC says it is also open to monetary donations to help support the Helping Hands Food Pantry or other programs that help support students.

When you arrive at the center you may ring the doorbell or call ahead to let them know you will be dropping something off. The number to call is 432-413-9264.

To learn more about how to donate or see a full list of requested items you can visit the "How You Can Help" page on the TTUHSC website.

