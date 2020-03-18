LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech student who was "evacuated" from Europe to Lubbock has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter Tech President Lawrence Schovanec sent to the Tech community.

This is one of the two COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday evening, the first two in Lubbock County. And, health officials just learned of a third COVID-19 case in Lubbock County, also believed to be travel-related.

According to the City, the student is the Lubbock County resident reported Tuesday. The City reports, for students returning from abroad, Tech arranged transportation and a place to stay, allowing for a 14-day isolation period.

According to the City, based on their initial investigation, the student did not follow these directions and returned to a family home in Lubbock.

According to a city statement, the student reported developing COVID-19 symptoms while traveling to Lubbock and while visiting a local restaurant.

Though the City reports the risk is minimal, the student visited the Lubbock Airport from 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 15 and was at Rosa's Cafe 4th Street and Quaker Avenue between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

The City reports the Hockley County case involved someone who traveled to a state where there is community transmission.

This is the letter sent Wednesday afternoon:

Dear Texas Tech University Community,

I am committed to providing up-to-date information to our community as this situation continues to develop and today I’m writing to let you know that one of our students who we evacuated from Europe has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), upon returning to Lubbock on Sunday evening, March 15. That student is currently in isolation, and several family members who have been in contact with the student are currently under quarantine. I must emphasize based on CDC guidance, we developed a strict protocol for transportation and accommodations for all students who were returning to the country. Despite our best efforts, one of our students has tested positive for the virus.

We have worked closely with the City of Lubbock throughout this crisis and we will have a joint press conference with city officials at 5:30, which will be streamed via Facebook Live on the City of Lubbock page, so you can learn more information. The safety and security of every student, faculty member, and employee is our top priority. We will continue to take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of this virus, and keep the members of our community safe.

Sincerely,

Lawrence Schovanec

President

Texas Tech University

