TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The City of San Angelo Health Department confirmed a third positive case of COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

A press release from the COSA Public Information Office said the affected person is a woman in her 30s with no known contact with a positive case. This means, the release stated, it is categorized as a case of community spread.

“Community spread” means there is no known source of the disease, such as a recent contact with an infected person or travel from an area with a high number of cases. Community spread of the virus means there is an urgent need for people to restrict movement and stay home as much as possible.

The 10-people group limit still stands in San Angelo. The City is requiring citizens to continue practicing social distancing and not gather in groups larger than 10 people.

Additionally, officials continue to urge everyone to help limit the spread of disease through proper hygiene practices:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Only leave home when necessary.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have symptoms of respiratory illness including cough, fever and shortness of breath, please contact your health care provider. It is important to call ahead before arriving at a medical facility to avoid potential spread of germs.

All updates will be distributed to the public via the City Public Information office. Be sure to follow the City of San Angelo, Texas - Public Information Facebook page or visit cosatx.us/COVID19 for more information.

