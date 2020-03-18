While people are preparing for social distancing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, stores are often picked over with crucial supplies for people with young children and babies.

If you are in need of diapers, wipes or formula The Life Center is working to help eligible families receive these items for free.

To find out if you are eligible you can call The Life Center. You must also schedule an appointment to receive the supplies.

The appointments will be 15 minutes and will be available for March 19 or 20.

To make an appointment with the Midland center you can call 432-683-6072. The Odessa center's phone number is 432-617-8378.

For more information you can visit The Life Center's Facebook page.

The Life Center Recent events surrounding COVID-19 have left many shelves bare of ba... sic necessities including diapers and wipes. The Life Center would like to offer assistance to families in desperate need of diapers, wipes, and formula. We are scheduling appointments for Thursday and Friday to try to help as many families as we can.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

How to file for unemployment in Texas if your job is affected by coronavirus

Social media post claiming MCS student tests positive for COVID-19 is false

Senior food distribution programs make adjustments to stay open