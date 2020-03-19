CRANE COUNTY, Texas — Crane County Judge Roy Hudges tells NewsWest 9 the county is reporting its first case of COVID-19.

The case was confirmed by the judge in a document issued to citizens and a disaster declaration was also issued for the county.

The document states the county has been in contact with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

Crane Memorial Hospital has also reportedly been in contact with the CDC.

County officials are working to investigate and find where the person was infected.

The people involved have reportedly been ordered to stay home and not leave quarantine.

Stay tuned to NewsWest 9 for the latest updates on the coronavirus.

Crane County COVID-19 report and disaster declaration | Diseases And Disorders | Wellness 0001/0003 1*#1*2401"4: :%$:c:~i'*WAV"ARP,%.7,1180 COUNTY OF CRANE, TEXAS COUNTY JUDGE DECLARATION OF LOCAL STA TE OF DISASTER %1% DUE TO PUBLIC HEAL TH EMERGENCY 14* f$j WHEREAS, a novel coronavirus, now designated SARS-CoV2 which causes the disease COVID-19, has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organiz ation; and

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: President Trump visits FEMA HQ; US says don't travel abroad

RELATED: Congress urgently drafting $1 trillion economic rescue amid virus

RELATED: Who to call if you have questions after Gov. Abbott issues public health disaster