Texas to receive more than 800,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

AUSTIN, Texas — The state of Texas will receive more than 800,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines the week of March 15, as well as 578,320 second doses for people who have already been vaccinated.

More than 656,000 vaccine doses will be shipped to 445 providers across Texas, including an additional 200,000 doses for pharmacy locations and federally qualified health centers directly from the federal government as Texas vaccinates individuals in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.

This week is the 14th week of vaccination against the coronavirus in Texas.

Austin Public Health (APH) will again receive 12,000 doses as part of the allocation. Dell Medical School will receive 11,700 doses of vaccine for the week.

The following are the Central Texas hub providers receiving vaccine doses next week:

For a full list of other providers receiving the vaccine this week, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) website. To find a provider near you, visit the vaccine availability map.

Next week’s supply is the third largest since vaccinations began in December. It is less than the more than 1 million first doses from this week, however, due to lower availability of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so if you have received your first dose, you should be able to return to the same provider to receive your second.

According to the DSHS, Texas providers have administered more than 7.6 million doses of vaccine, with more than 5 million having received at least one dose and more than 2.7 million fully vaccinated.

KVUE has compiled a list of popular providers where you may be able to register to receive the vaccine in and around the Austin area.