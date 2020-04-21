Texas was approved Monday to take part in a pilot program that will allow people receiving SNAP benefits to order groceries online.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue approved requests from Texas, Kentucky and Missouri to implement online purchasing with current authorized SNAP retailers. As of Tuesday, Amazon and Walmart are authorized to work with all pilot states, according to the USDA.

The start date for the program has not been announced.

Texas has more than 3.2 million people and 1.4 million households who receive SNAP benefits, according to the USDA. The program in Texas totals nearly $5 billion in federal funding a year.

The online pilot is already operational in six other states, and USDA previously announced a number of states would be joining. In total, once all states are operational, 25 states will allow access to online retailers.

In order to join the pilot program, state agencies much work with their third-party processor and retailers to launch, with the USDA providing support.

Texas residents are able to access SNAP benefits using the Lone Star Card, provided by local Health and Human Services Commission benefit offices.

