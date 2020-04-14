AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission spent millions to handle the surge in unemployment claim calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. And the commission isn’t done writing checks.

On March 30, TWC agreed to pay Tele Network Inc. (DBA OneSupport) $4,000,000. The company is based in San Marcos, Texas.

According to the agreement, this is “in response to the continued overwhelming workload associated with the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Services include hiring, training and having vendor staff answer incoming calls from unemployment customers and fill in a claim form.”

The contract calls for an hour wage of $28.50. The procurement/engagement will run three months and includes a renewal option.

On April 3, TWC agreed to pay Accenture State Healthcare Services LLC $7,000,000. Accenture is based in Chicago with offices in Dallas and Houston.

The “scope of services” shows Accenture will make “up to 300 resources available to TWC.”

The staff will get paid at least $48 per hour with training at $90 per hour. Training is expected to take three days.

The service level criteria for Accenture:

Accenture will achieve and maintain an average handle time (AHT) of ten (10) minutes, measured daily, no later than thirty (30) days after answering the first call. AHT includes talk time, hold time, and after call work time, divided by the number of calls answered/handled.

Accenture will maintain a Customer Service Representative (CSR) occupancy rate of at least 65%, measured daily. The occupancy rate will be measured by dividing call handle time into paid staff time, excluding any training hours.

Accenture will achieve and maintain an average speed of answer (ASA) of no more than thirty (30) minutes, measured daily, no later than thirty (30) days after answering the first call. The ASA is the sum of time calls waited in queue divided by the number of calls answered/handled.

TWC spokesperson confirmed the commission will be adding more call center.

