The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many of our lives. "Texas Together: A Coronavirus Conversation" will bring together state and local experts to discuss your questions and concerns.

On Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m., TEGNA stations across Texas will broadcast this one-hour special on-air and online.

The program will focus on the significant issues Texans are facing as coronavirus -- and our response to it -- impacts all facets of our lives.

Among the topics we'll discuss are personal finance, strategies for working from home, business economy, and mental health. The goal of this special conversation is to get strategic, actionable advice from professionals who have made their careers in these areas of expertise.

Guests include:

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC's 'Shark Tank'

Diane Swonk, economist

Philip Kendall, VP - Charles Schwab

Sara Koprowski, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction - Keller ISD

Sandy Jones, professional organizer

Additionally, Francisco Gamez from the Texas Workforce Commission will join the conversation to answer questions about unemployment in Texas after the release of new data.

The special also will include a message from Gov. Greg Abbott about the latest on the state's effort to fight COVID-19.

Epidemiologist Dr. John Carlo will provide new context about the coronavirus and what's next as it spreads.

"Texas Together: A Coronavirus Conversation" will be anchored by WFAA's Jason Wheeler, KHOU's Mia Gradney, KENS's Deborah Knapp, and KVUE's Terri Gruca.

Audiences will have the opportunity to have their questions answered throughout the hour by submitting questions via text message.