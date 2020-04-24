FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Texas National Guard will be conducting drive-through coronavirus testing in Fort Stockton on April 27.

The collection will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Airport Fire Station on A. Street.

Fort Stockton residents can only be tested with an appointment and should not show up to the testing site without one.

You must register within 48 hours of the testing date and be showing any symptoms of COVID-19 such as sore throat, shortness of breath and nasal congestion.

You can call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org to register for a test.

As of April 24, there are only seven confirmed cases registered to Fort Stockton. Two others are quarantine in the county but are being counted towards El Paso's cases.

The National Guard is conducting testing across the state, including in Presidio and Brewster Counties.

Texas currently ranks 49th out of 50 states in terms of testing efforts, with only around 1% of the population having been tested.

