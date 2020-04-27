ALPINE, Texas — The Texas National Guard Mobilization Team announced that they'd be stopping in some rural west Texas counties this week.

Their first two stops were in Brewster County - Alpine and Marfa.

COVID-19 tests have been like gold during the pandemic. Every community needs them, and now rural communities in Texas are getting more.

"It's great to get them out here and get the testing done because we don't have all the resources that other cities do," said Stephanie Elmore, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Brewster County.

"They actually approached us, they approached us this past week; it was short notice but we got it all together."

Elmore said working with the National Guard Team to make COVID-19 testing mobile in the tri- county area is important because the distance between the towns can make getting to the hospital to be tested a challenge.

"We have one hospital for the tri-county area, it's located here in Alpine, Terlingua is located about an hour and fifteen away, Marfa is about thirty minutes, Jeff Davis County is about thirty minutes away and then you have Presido which is over an hour away as well as Valentine," said Elmore.

Right now there are no COVID-19 cases in Brewster County.

"I just want to make sure that all the citizens are safe and protected and that they have that reassurance that they don't have COVID," said Elmore.

County officials say they'll do everything they can to keep the county COVID-19-free.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Texas National Guard releases full list of drive-through testing sites in West Texas

Ector County prepares to open drive-thru testing site opening Monday