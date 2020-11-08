Texas hospitals becoming more prepared for COVID patients

As the pandemic continues, hospitals are finding better ways to treat their patients based on experiences from hard hit areas.

MIDLAND, Texas — Hospitals in the Midland-Odessa area are starting to see a slight downward shift in the number of hospitalized patients over the last couple of weeks.

Dr. John Zerwas, the Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs in the University of Texas System, said that hospitals have responded pretty well to the COVID-19 threat up to this point.

"The hospitals have actually responded incredibly well. I think we could be very proud of the healthcare system that exists in the state of Texas to be able to absorb the impact of this pandemic. We certainly were incredibly busy just two or three weeks ago," Dr. Zerwas said.

In Midland, hospitalization numbers for all patients are sitting right around 10%. However, ICU numbers are still hovering around 43 or 44% which is still above the state average at 38%, according to Dr. Zerwas.

"Those numbers were a lot higher in the Midland-Odessa area and so we’re pleased to see that come under better control and really a better opportunity to be able to treat all the patients," Dr. Zerwas said.

When asked why Midland and Odessa's hospitalizations have started to go down in recent weeks, Dr. Zerwas said that it all has to do with Texans following the governor's mandates.

"The primary reason that we're seeing patients come down is because citizens of Texas have really taken the admonition the governor made pre-Fourth of July to say, look, we all have the ability to reign this thing in and that’s going to be through wearing a mask, distancing ourselves, hand hygiene, and avoiding the congregant settings," Dr. Zerwas said.

Dr. Zerwas also said that he believes hospitals are more prepared now to deal with patients as they come in because of what they've experienced these last few months.

"Most of what we’re doing to treat patients are based on learnings and experiences that we’ve had in earlier weeks and months, or perhaps even things that we’ve observed in the Northeast that were things that we determined were better to treat patients," Dr. Zerwas said.

One of Dr. Zerwas's concerns relates to school and the holidays as both are around the corner.