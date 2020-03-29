BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott expanded an executive order Sunday that requires people traveling into Texas by road from Louisiana to self-quarantine.

Abbott says that state troopers will be stopping motorists and anyone entering Texas will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Commercial activity, emergency response or critical infrastructure responsibilities is still allowed.

Workers who need to travel back and forth over the Texas-Louisiana border will need to get a letter from the state, according to the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Those needing such a letter should send an email to cikr@soc.texas.gov to request a letter.

You should include your place of employment, type of industry as well as your job title.

Approved workers crossing the border will need to carry a copy of the letter along with their company ID or badge and be ready to show it at the border if requested.

The new travel orders go into effect at noon on Monday, March 30, 2020.

MORE | DPS form drivers will fill out

Mandatory terms of self-quarantine for travelers

Last week, Gov. Abbott required anyone flying into Texas from New Orleans to self-quarantine for 14 days. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were also on that travel restriction list.

Now, anyone flying in from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago and all air travel from California and Washington state must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Louisiana has confirmed 3,540 cases of COVID-19 and 151 deaths in the state as of Sunday, March 29.

The governor said the intent of that order and its expansion is to reduce "the import of COVID-19" from areas of the country where the coronavirus has had a major impact.

