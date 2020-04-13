TERRELL COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is reporting an inmate at the Terrell County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The website also listed two more inmates who have potentially contracted the virus but their tests are still pending. Seven tests have come back negative.

As a precaution, Terrel County facility has been placed on lockdown to prevent the further spread.

Precautionary lockdowns extend 14 days from a positive test and can be extended based on a more recent positive tests.

Across the Texas system, 72 employees, staff or contractors have tested positive. Additionally, 167 inmates have also tested positive.

An additional 10,651 inmates are on medical restriction based on their possible contact with an employee or fellow inmate who tested positive or has a test pending.

Those inmates receive twice daily temperature testing and any staff who interacts with them will wear PPE such as gloves and an N-95.

For more information on the TDCJ's procedures you can visit the website here. You can see a full list of testing numbers here.

The following facilities across Texas have implemented a precautionary lockdown:

Bell

Beto

Byrd

Clements

Darrington

ETTF

Estelle

Goree

Hutchins

Jordan

Leblanc

Murray

Robertson

Scott

Smith

Stringfellow

Telford

Terrell

Woodman

Wynne

