ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa has announced they will be canceling the Tap Into Downtown Odessa event.

The event, which was originally scheduled for March 21, will no longer take place.

The cancellation comes amidst concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

Many universities have extended spring break and are moving to online classes, while events like Rodeo Houston and SXSW have been canceled.

