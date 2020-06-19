ALPINE, Texas — Sul Ross is making a change to their COVID-19 testing procedure.

As temperatures are forecast to be in the mid to upper 90s, the decision was made for the comfort of the National Guard who are helping perform the tests.

"The Guard personnel are wearing their military gear plus all of their protective medical gear. Expecting them to wear all of that and stand in the hot sun all day long providing service is not a good idea," said Sul Ross President Pete Gallego.

Testing will take place in the Gallego Center. People will be required to wear a mask as they wait in line.

RELATED: COVID tests on the rise in the Permian Basin

RELATED: Odessa City Council, hospitals react to surge in COVID-19 cases