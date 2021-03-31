STUDY: Wearable smart devices can help detect COVID-19 before symptoms show

She said, "We know that a marker of health is actually having variable heart rates throughout the day. It's just a marker of how well your nervous system is responding to the environment."



"The first thing that I saw was that my heart rate was up and my body temperature was up. From the ring," Dr. Scott said.



You can track your Heart Rate Variability (HRV) with an Apple Watch.



Even if you don't have one of these smart devices, you can still keep track of your baseline heart rate.



"You kind of extend your wrist like this and find your pulse," Dr. Kohli said. "And then count how many heartbeats you have in 30 seconds and multiply that times two."



Do this 2-3 times a day, at the same time, for the most accurate results. If you notice a change in your heart rate variability, the first thing you should do is schedule a COVID-19 test and self-isolate.