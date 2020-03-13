ODESSA, Texas — From two ply to none-empty shelves have turned grocery stores into the wild west.

People are preparing for COVID-19 before it makes an appearance in West Texas, stockpiling on toilet paper and cleaning products.

While it's always better safe than sorry, doctors say this is overboard.

"It is appropriate to have about 2 weeks worth of supplies at home," said Doctor Villarreal, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Pediatric Physician.

Dr. Villarreal said this type of behavior does more harm than good.

"One of the big messages I want to get across is that yes, we need some supplies at home, but we also need to make sure we're leaving supplies for everybody," Doctor Villarreal said.

People buying out stores across West Texas and even online means health professionals treating people who need those supplies would be forced to work without.

Just this week, Villarreal said disinfectant wipes and Lysol were sold out. Their clinic was only able to order masks and gloves.

"If we run out of these supplies, then obviously that will hinder our ability to care for patients," Doctor Villarreal said.

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center said they are currently working off of their month-long back up supply.

The bottom line here: "If you are healthy and have not come into contact with somebody with the infection, you shouldn't be as concerned to have these supplies," Doctor Villarreal said.

