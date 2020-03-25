TEXAS, USA — State Representative Brooks Landgraf is working to keep the people of his community safe and informed.

The representative has started a page on his website full of information about COVID-19.

The website provides ways to access both state and local government agency websites.

You can also find information on how to volunteer or help the state find additional medical supplies.

The Texas Students Meal-Finder Map is also featured if you need help finding how to get food for your child.

The page also provides a link to the Texas Department of State Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard, which features real-time data and maps on the outbreak across the state of Texas.

To utilize these resources you can visit Rep. Brooks Landgraf's website.

